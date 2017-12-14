Japan wants pressure on Pyongyang after US offers to hold dialogue

Tokyo, Dec 13 (EFE).- Japan on Wednesday advocated increasing pressure on North Korea so that it changes its policies and reiterated its support for the United States, after the news of a possible unconditional bilateral dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.



The Japanese government spokesperson, Yoshihide Suga, said that the leaders of the US and Japan agreed on policy over North Korea, including maximum pressure on the country.

He added that the White House has confirmed it has not changed its stance on the matter.



Suga also highlighted the close relationship between the United States and Japan during a press briefing, after the US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, said that it wants to resolve the North Korea standoff through peaceful diplomacy.



Tillerson hinted on Tuesday about the possibility of starting a dialogue with North Korea, leaving aside its previous condition that the Asian country should first abandon its nuclear weapons as part of any negotiation.



The top diplomat said during a conference in Washington that the country would always be willing to hold talks, but it is necessary for North Korea to come to the negotiating table.



The tension on the Korean peninsula escalated in late November, after North Korea launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of reaching US territory, after a more than two-month hiatus in its weapons test.



The test came shortly after the administration of President Donald Trump included North Korea on the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.