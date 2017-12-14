Leader of US Senate Democrats asks cops to investigate bogus harassment claim

Washington, Dec 13 (EFE).- The leader of the Democratic minority in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer of New York, contacted the Capitol Police to report an attempt to smear him with a forged accusation of sexual harassment, his office said Wednesday.



Schumer’s staff confirmed that he reached out to the Capitol Police after the Axios Web site published what purported to be a court document detailing charges leveled against the senator by a former aide.



The alleged victim, who was a member of Schumer’s staff from 2009-2012 and is now a career federal employee, told Axios the claims were false and that her signature on the document was forged.



The woman, whose name was not included in the piece on Axios, said she preferred to remain anonymous.



Axios reported that the document was fraudulent and denounced the people behind the hoax.



The attempt to tarnish Schumer’s reputation follows the resignations of three members of Congress over allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct: Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) and Reps. John Conyers (D-Mich.) and Trent Franks (R-Texas).



Tuesday also saw Republican Roy Moore, accused of sexual improprieties with teenage girls, lose narrowly to Democrat Doug Jones in an Alabama special election to fill a vacant US Senate seat.



“The document is a forged document and every allegation is false,” Schumer’s head of communications, Matt House, said. “We have turned it over to the Capitol Police and asked them to investigate and pursue criminal charges because it is clear the law has been broken.”