More than 1,000 drug packets seized in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, Dec 14 (EFE).- Dominican Republic authorities on Thursday seized 1,026 packets of a drug believed to be cocaine during an operation in the southwestern province of Barahona, authorities said.



Five male suspects have been arrested, the National Directorate for the Control of Drugs (DCND) said in a statement.



As part of the operation, authorities also seized four vehicles, a rifle with two ammunition clips, a handgun and several cartridges, and communications gear.



Authorities are seeking to locate “other members of this international drug trafficking gang,” the DNCD said.



The packets will be sent to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences to determine their exact weight and the type of drug.