Hernandez wins re-election in Honduras

Tegucigalpa, Dec 17 (EFE).- The Honduran Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) on Sunday declared President Juan Orlando Hernandez to have won re-election in the Nov. 26 general balloting.



TSE chief David Matamoros made the announcement on the national radio and television station, saying that the governing National Party also won the majority of the 128 legislative seats and 298 mayorships that were being decided on election day.



According to the TSE, Hernandez obtained 42.95 percent of the votes to 41.24 percent for Opposition Alliance against the Dictatorship candidate Salvador Nasralla, who – anticipating the results of the official recount – said that he would not recognize them because “fraud” had been committed against him.



The close election was held peacefully, but on the day of the balloting, Hernandez and Nasralla both proclaimed themselves the victor without any official word – as yet – from the TSE.



The TSE issued its first official election results the next day.



Hernandez’s victory was announced one day after former President Manuel Zelaya, the general coordinator of the Opposition Alliance, reported that on Monday a nationwide strike would be staged against the “fraud” allegedly perpetrated against Nasralla.



Meanwhile, the former Honduran minister of strategy and communications, Hilda Hernandez, the sister of President Hernandez, died Saturday along with five others in an air force helicopter crash, local media reported, citing sources close to her family.



The aircraft, which was reported missing at 9:47 am, was found in the mountainous and wooded Yerbabuena sector, close to Tegucigalpa in the country’s central region, according to preliminary reports.



The bodies of the six crash victims were brought back to Tegucigalpa on Sunday.