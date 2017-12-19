Trump presents America First national security strategy

Washington, Dec 18 (EFE).- President Donald Trump on Monday said that the US is confronting “rival powers” such as Russia and China on the world stage and – although he intends to seek “cooperation” with them, such an approach will always keep US interests foremost.



“We will stand up for ourselves and we will stand up for our country like we have never stood up before”, Trump said in his address, adding “America is in the game and America is going to win.”



Trump delivered his speech highlighting his “America First” strategy at the Ronald Reagan Center in Washington before an audience of federal employees, military personnel and Cabinet members, emphasizing that the strategy includes the need for “competition” among rival powers combined with building US strength domestically.



“Our new strategy is based on a principle of realism guided by our national interests and rooted in our timeless values. This strategy recognizes that, whether we like it or not, we are engaged in a new era of competition,” the president said during the presentation of his national security strategy, a document that has taken “almost a year” to prepare but which is designed to integrate all aspects of US strength.



The president said that his new national security plan was “putting America first” and designed to “pursue peace through strength.”



Trump said that, first, the “mistakes of the past” must be recognized if the US is to establish itself in its proper place in the world and he specified three main threats to the country: rogue regimes, rival powers and transnational terrorist organizations.

Rogue regimes includes North Korea and Iran, and other countries which support terrorism and attempt to develop weapons of mass destruction, and rival powers include China and Russia, along with other nations that might seek to challenge US influence, values and wealth.



Finally, transnational terrorist organizations include radical Islamic groups like Al Qaeda and the Islamic State that are bent on attacking the US, its interests and allies.



The president did not include climate change as a US national security threat, in contrast to former President Barack Obama in his own national security strategy.



Trump laid out four main elements of the strategy for dealing with the threats presented to the US: protecting the US homeland and people, advancing American prosperity, preserving peace through strength and advancing American influence abroad.



To protect the US homeland and people, Trump once again emphasized building a wall along the US-Mexico border, ending chain migration and closing assorted visa loopholes.



He also emphasized developing fair trade regimes and bilateral trade agreements, along with rebuilding US infrastructure and modernizing and increasing the size of the US military.



Finally, he said that strong alliances based on reciprocity are vital to US interests, provided that Washington’s partners pay their fair share of those arrangements.



He also said that the US will develop new ways to confront powers that use “new domains such as cyber and social media” to attack the US and its people.