House approves Trump’s tax reform

Washington, Dec 19 (EFE).- The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved Donald Trump’s huge tax reform plan, which – if approved by the Senate, as expected – will be the first legislative victory for the president.
In a 227-203 vote, all of the yes votes being Republicans, but the no votes including 12 GOP lawmakers, the plan is controversial because it is unusual for Congress to approve laws of this importance without bipartisan support.
People gather for a protest against new tax legislation that is close to being passed by the United States Congress in the financial district of New York, New York, USA, 19 December 2017. The new tax legislation, which opinion polls are finding to be increasingly unpopular, makes changes to, among other things, the corporate and personal tax rates in the United States and many economic experts have warned that the US deficit will be adversely affected as a result of lost tax revenue. EPA/JUSTIN LANE
If ultimately approved and signed by Trump, this would be the first tax reform since 1986.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Fox News that Tuesday is a “huge day” for the US after the House approved the tax plan, although many independent analysts say that the greatest benefits will accrue to the very wealthiest Americans – that is, to a relatively tiny percentage of the population – and not to the middle class.
“Today is a huge day, not just for the White House, not just for Congress but most importantly for America,” Sanders said.
The basic text of the reform package is aimed at cutting taxes on high-income earners and companies, significantly reducing the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent and establishing seven tax brackets for individuals.
Speaker of the House Republican Paul Ryan (L) listens to Republican Representative from Texas and Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Kevin Brady (2-R) speak during a news conference, beside Republican Representative from Washington Cathy McMorris Rodgers (2-L) and House Majority Leader Republican Kevin McCarthy (R); after the House passed Republican-crafted tax legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 19 December 2017. The bill now goes to the Senate where the Senate could vote on it as early as 19 December. Opponents of the plan say the legislation will help the super rich at the cost of middle and lower income groups and add about 1.5 trillion US dollars to the US deficit. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
The bill, which will be voted on later on Tuesday in the Senate, does not eliminate the alternative minimum tax for individuals or the inheritance tax, both of which are long-term aims of Republican lawmakers, but it does raise the standard deduction.
Among the most controversial elements of the package, apart from the tax reduction for the highest income earners, is the fact that it removes – starting in 2019 – the requirement that individuals acquire health insurance, a provision of the health care reform implemented by former President Barack Obama, and allows oil and gas drilling on part of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Trump, who has been pressuring Republican lawmakers for months to give him his first legislative victory after several spectacular failures, could sign the tax reform before year end.
To do that, however, Republicans will have to resort to a legislative technicality that is unorthodox for such a far-reaching reform, thus preventing any obstruction of the plan by Senate Democrats, where the GOP has a very narrow majority.
With a majority in both houses of Congress but battling internal differences, it is expected that the Republicans will not secure any Democratic votes for the package, showing the unpopularity of the plan across much of the nation.
