Magazine: Eva Longoria pregnant with first child

Washington, Dec 19 (EFE).- Eva Longoria is four months pregnant with her first child, Us Weekly magazine reported on Tuesday citing a representative of the Mexican-American actress.



This is the 42-year-old Longoria’s first child and the fourth for her husband, Mexican citizen Jose “Pepe” Baston, a 49-year-old Grupo Televisa executive.



The publication noted that the star of television series “Desperate Housewives” sparked rumors about her pregnancy in September during vacations in Athens.



On Dec. 6, sources told the magazine that the actress couldn’t stop touching her stomach during a photo session at a L’Oreal gala in New York.



Longoria and Baston married in May 2016 at an open-air ceremony in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, with friends Melanie Griffith and David and Victoria Beckham on hand, after beginning dating about two years before.