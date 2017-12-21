Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Going for the Gold: U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose

December 29 to January 7

Just in case you do not have tickets to see the U.S. best figure skaters participate at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, do not despair!

Here is your chance to witness and see history made as the best figure skaters from across the country compete for the U.S.

Champion titles at the SAP Center in downtown San Jose.

The 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships will serve as the final qualifying event prior to the selection of the U.S.

Olympic Figure Skating Team that will represent Team USA on February 9-23 in South Korea. This is definitely an event not to be missed.

Tickets and Information

408-977-4715

www.sapcenter.com

SAP Center

525 West Santa Clara Street n San Francisco

Photos courtesy of the Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Northern California Welcomes the Dazzling Shen Yun

December 28-30 in San Jose; January 1-7 in San Francisco; January 12-14 in Berkeley

Chinese legends come alive as the spectacular Shen Yun Performing Arts Company revives 5,000 years of ancient culture through dance and music on the grand stages of San Jose, San Francisco and Berkeley.

With visually stunning choreography, exquisitely graceful and energetic dancers, and breathtaking musical talent, Shen Yun is returning to California with this year’s all-new spellbinding production. Shen Yun showcases the world’s foremost classically-trained and award-winning dancers, accompanied by a unique orchestra that blends Chinese and Western musical traditions.

A colorful animated backdrop and gorgeous handmade costumes create an unforgettable magic for mesmerized audiences. In Chinese, Shen Yun means “The beauty of divine beings dancing.” You definitely will be inspired, educated and awestruck. You may consider gifting your loved ones with these special performances.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $80 to $300

888-633-6999

www.shenyun.com

Photos courtesy of Shen Yun

Ring in the New Year with Seth MacFarlene and the SF Symphony

December 31 at 8 p.m.

Celebrate in timeless style with Academy and Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, producer, and director Seth MacFarlane, who brings a winning combination of rich crooning and cool pizazz that would do Frank Sinatra and Dino Martin proud.

Watch him light up the stage with the San Francisco Symphony exciting concert of finger-snapping jazz standards and holiday favorites conducted by Maestro Edwin Outwater. Greet the 2018 New Year in high style.

Inquire about the new year with a VIP package!

Each premium seat in the Side Boxes will receive sparkling wine and chocolates upon arrival before the concert begins.Cheers and Happy New Year!

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $119 to $205

415-864-6000

www,sfsymphony.org

Davies Symphony Hall

At Grove Street at Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of SF Symphony

New Year’s Eve Extravaganza with Beach Blanket Babylon

Two Shows on December 31, at 7 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

Ring in 2018 with Snow White as she takes a fast-paced journey around the world in search of her “Prince Charming.”

Along the way she and you will encounter a star-studded, ever-changing line-up of hilarious pop culture characters, including Donald and Melania Trump, Vladimir Putin, Beyoncé, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Lady Gaga, Prince, Kellyanne Conway, Darth Vader (Steve Bannon), Jeff Sessions, Barack and Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift, Ivanka Trump, Bernie Sanders, Adele, Kim Kardashian and Kanye, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Oprah, and the Golden State Warriors – all on stage at the legendary Fugazi Club in San Francisco.

Guests at each show will receive champagne and truffles. The second show – ending at the stroke of midnight – will feature post-show dancing until 1:30 a.m. Don’t miss the most fun party in the City by the Bay. A great way to greet 2018!

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $65 to $210

415-421-4222

For groups of 15 or more call 415-421-6788

www.beachblanketbabylon.com

Club Fugazi

678 Beach Blanket Babylon Blvd. in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of Rick Markovich