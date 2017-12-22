Peruvian Congress rejects impeachment of President Kuczynski

Lima, Dec 21 (EFE).- The plenary session of the Peruvian Congress Friday rejected the proposal presented by the opposition to dismiss President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski over alleged moral incapacity due to his links with the Brazilian company Odebrecht.



After a session of more than 13 hours, the proposal was rejected as it only obtained 79 votes in favor and according to the law, the proposal needs at least 87 votes from the 130 legislators in the Congress.



The motion received 19 votes against and 21 abstentions. Kuczynski, therefore, will remain as head of the Peruvian State.