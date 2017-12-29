Fire kills 12 people in New York

New York, Dec 28 (EFE).- A fire in an apartment building Thursday in the Bronx, New York, killed 12 people, the Fire Department of New York City said.

Another four were fighting for their lives, the Department said on Twitter.



“This is the worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city in a quarter century,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said.



The ages of the victims ranged from one to more than 50, according to Fire Department chief Daniel Nigro.



“Our hearts go out to every family who lost a loved one here and everyone fighting for their lives,” Nigro said.



The fire broke out at 7pm on Thursday (0000 GMT Friday) and spread rapidly.



More than 160 firefighters tackled the fire, the Department added.