Facebook welcomes four little foxes

With thousands of “likes” on their Facebook page, “The FB Fox,” they proved that there’s no need to be rich and famous, just cute and cuddly.

Their page shows them strolling on the walkways by the company’s employees, as if they own the place, hanging out in a tree, relaxing and taking a nap with the sweetest foxy babies in the ecologically and naturally coiffured bushes, or playing fans by the basketball courts. And why not? After all, hanging out is the company’s way of creating future innovations. Isn’t this the lifestyle of brilliant minds in the valley of delights?

“The foxes are California grey foxes and they are native to the area. Our facilities team have been in contact with wildlife services and other local experts to learn how to best coexist with the foxes. Employees and other visitors to the campus are very respectful of the foxes, and do not try to feed or pet them,” the Facebook spokesperson went on. “We really enjoy having the foxes on campus, and sharing photos to the Facebook Page. We also share photos of the foxes on Instagram with the hashtag #fbfox”.

Among the fans who have given the foxes a thumbs up “like” is the company’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg. And how did mama fox know to find the lodgings with the same F&F initials? Well, mothers always know best!