Trump says he’s willing to talk with North Korea

Washington, Jan 10 (EFE).- President Donald Trump told his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, on Thursday that he was open to having talks with North Korea at the right time.



“President Trump expressed his openness to holding talks between the United States and North Korea at the appropriate time, under the right circumstances,” the White House said in a statement.



Trump and Moon “underscored the importance of continuing the maximum pressure campaign against North Korea,” the White House said.



“President Moon briefed President Trump on the outcomes of the discussions between North and South Korea on Jan. 9 and thanked President Trump for his influential leadership in making the talks possible,” the statement said.



On Tuesday, representatives from North Korea and South Korea met on the border to discuss security issues and the Winter Olympics, which begin on Feb. 9 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.



North Korea’s recent announcement that it wanted to compete in the Winter Games was viewed as an important gesture in the wake of a tumultuous 2017 marked by missile tests and Pyongyang’s belligerent tone toward Trump, who took office on Jan. 20, 2017.