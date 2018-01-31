Movies on Day of the Dead Tradition are launched By Award-winning Author Mary J. Andrade

San Jose, Jan. 31 — Given the demand for visual presentations on the Day of the Dead celebration, author, photographer and world-renowned authority of the subject Mary J. Andrade has created authentic and visually stunning movies. These movies include years of research and one of a kind photographic illustrations and videos detailing all aspects of the Day of the Dead celebration throughout the many indigenous communities of México, such as those in Michoacán, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Morelos and Yucatan. These movies will be easily accessible by going to Mary J. Andrade’s award-winning websites www.dayofthedead.com or www.diademuertos.com .

Educators will also appreciate this effective manner to teach students about the meaning and tradition of Day of the Dead. These interactive digital instructional movies are available in English and Spanish. In addition, people interested in traveling to Mexico to experience the tradition will appreciate the information and guidance contained within to expand their experience once there. In addition, in approximately three weeks Andrade will launch also two movies for children entitled “The Vigil of the Little Angels” and “La Vigilia de los Angelitos,” that show the involvement of young boys and girls on a ritual honoring their ancestors.

Mrs. Andrade has worked tirelessly and has devoted her life to the research of Day of the Dead. Her passion knows no boundaries and the Day of the Dead celebration has no borders as more and more cities throughout the world continue to recognize and celebrate this tradition. This celebration is so unique that it was named in 2003 as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by the UNESCO.

In addition to eight previous published books, Mrs. Andrade has presented over 250 photographic exhibits on Day of the Dead in the United States, Ecuador, Spain, France, Mexico, Egypt and Chile. She has been the recipient of many international awards, such as the OHTLI, two Silver Quills presented by former presidents of Mexico, Vicente Fox and Ernesto Zedillo and several awards from the Latino Literacy Now.

For additional information and Media inquiries, please contact Mrs. Mary Andrade at www.mary@dayofthedead.com or calling at 408-464-2445.