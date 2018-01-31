Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Create a safe, modern and lawful immigration system, Trump asks Congress

US President Donald J. Trump delivers his first State of the Union from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC.

Washington DC, Jan 30 (EFE).- The president of the United States Tuesday asked the Democrats and Republicans to work jointly to reform immigration laws and create a safe, modern and lawful immigration system.

“So let us come together, set politics aside, and finally get the job done,” Donald Trump said in a call to Democrats and Republicans to work together, during his State of the Union speech to Congress.

Trump defended the “four pillars” of the immigration proposal made this month, which includes access to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal immigrants who were brought here by their parents at a young age in exchange for $25 billion to build a border wall with Mexico.

This figure of 1.8 million immigrants is higher than the 690,000 young people, known as “dreamers”, who are currently able to work and are protected from deportation by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, expiring on Mar. 5, the date set by Trump last September.

“Under our plan, those who meet education and work requirements, and show good moral character, will be able to become full citizens of the United States,” said Trump, who stressed that the figure of 1.8 million is almost three times more than what was his predecessor, Barack Obama, offered with DACA.

Trump insisted on the need to secure the border with Mexico and asked Congress to expressly deport all immigrants who cross the border in an irregular manner regardless of their country of origin.

Currently, immigrants only from Mexico and Canada can be expelled expressly.

Besides, Trump asked Congress to end the so-called “visa lottery for diversity”, which randomly assigns up to 50,000 visas to foreigners, and to have a merit-based system that replaces the current family reunification method, known by its detractors as “chain migration.”

“It is time to begin moving towards a merit-based immigration system – one that admits people who are skilled, who want to work, who will contribute to our society, and who will love and respect our country,” added the president.

So far, Trump’s immigration reform has received a cold response from Democrats, and it is unclear whether lawmakers from both parties will be able to reach an agreement before Feb. 8, when a budget bill expires, which the Democratic opposition does not seem to be willing to renew without a solution for the “dreamers.”

US President Donald J. Trump (R) delivers the State of the Union address as US Vice President Mike Pence (L) looks on in the chamber of the US House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 30 January 2018. This is the first State of the Union address given by US President Donald J. Trump and his second joint-session address to Congress. EFE

