Wisin & Yandel reunite for world tour, new songs

Miami, Feb 6 (EFE).- Puerto Rican duo Wisin & Yandel, who parted ways in 2013, said Tuesday they were reuniting this year for a world tour and the rollout of several new songs.



The first concert will take place on March 31 in the Altos de Chavon Amphitheater in the Dominican Republic, the performers said in a statement.



The other tour dates will be announced shortly, the duo said.



Wisin & Yandel, who boast they are the only reggaeton performers to have filled the Staples Center in Los Angeles and New York’s Madison Square Garden, will be accompanied by a 10-member band and eight dancers.



In addition to the tour, Wisin & Yandel plan to release several new songs they have worked on together, although they provided no further details.



The duo’s decision to reunite is the culmination of a series of reconciliation attempts and hints on social media about a possible reunion tour.



Wisin & Yandel’s recent songs include “Como Antes,” which reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart in October, and “Todo Comienza en la Disco,” which also features Daddy Yankee.



During their 14-year career, the reggaeton duo has received numerous multi-platinum awards in the United States and Latin America, as well as a Grammy, two Latin Grammys and 10 Billboard Latin Music Awards.