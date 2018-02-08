Patriots star Gronkowski’s Super Bowl loss made worse by burglars

Foxborough, Massachusetts, Feb 7 (EFE).- Burglars stole safes and possibly weapons from the house of Rob Gronkowski, the New England Patriots’ star tight end, while his team was playing in the Super Bowl, police said.

“This is Rob Gronkowksi calling, and while I was gone my whole house got robbed,” Gronkowski told a police dispatcher. “While on the Super Bowl trip. I just got back.”



Officers were sent to Gronkowski’s residence near the Patriots’ home field, Gillette Stadium, to investigate the burglary after the player returned from Minneapolis, where the Super Bowl was played.



The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33 in the championship game, with the 28-year-old Gronkowski catching two touchdown passes from quarterback Tom Brady.



“Doesn’t matter whether you’re Rob Gronkowski or anybody else, it’s unpleasant to be a victim of this kind of crime,” Foxborough police chief William Baker said. “To come home from what was a frustrating loss and to have this experience, I’m sure has been very unpleasant for him.”



Baker refused to say when the burglary happened or if the Gronkowski residence had security cameras because the investigation is ongoing.



No one was inside the house when it was robbed, the police chief said.