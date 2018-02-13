c-Books on Day of the Dead tradition are launched by Award-Winning Author Mary J. Andrade

San José, Fe. 13 — Given the demand for visual presentations on the Day of the Dead celebration, author, photographer and world-renowned authority of the subject, Mary J. Andrade has created authentic and visually stunning c-books. These c-books fall under the new frontier of e-books, an innovation or new concept that includes a combination of narration, photography, music, and videos. These c-books cover years of research and offer one of a kind photographic illustrations and videos detailing all aspects of the Day of the Dead celebration in many indigenous communities of México, such as those in Michoacán, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Morelos and Yucatan. These c-books are easily accessible by visiting Mary J. Andrade’s websites www.dayofthedead.com or www.diademuertos.com .

Educators will also appreciate this effective manner to teach their students about the meaning and tradition of Day of the Dead. These interactive digital educational c-books are available in English and Spanish. In addition, people interested in traveling to Mexico to experience this tradition will appreciate the information and guidance contained within these c-books to help expand their experience once there. In approximately three weeks, Mary Andrade will also launch two c-books for children entitled “The Vigil of the Little Angels” and “La Vigilia de los Angelitos,” that demonstrates young boys and girls in a ritual honoring their ancestors.

Mrs. Andrade has worked tirelessly and has devoted her life to the research of Day of the Dead. Her passion knows no boundaries and the Day of the Dead celebration has no borders as more and more cities throughout the world continue to recognize and celebrate this tradition. This celebration is so unique that it was named in 2003 as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

In addition to eight previously published books, Mrs. Andrade has presented over 250 photographic exhibits on Day of the Dead in the United States, Ecuador, Spain, France, Mexico, Egypt and Chile. She has been the recipient of many international awards, such as the OHTLI, two Silver Quills presented by former presidents of Mexico Vicente Fox and Ernesto Zedillo, and several awards from Latino Literacy Now.

For additional information and media inquiries, please contact Mary Andrade by e-mail at www.mary@dayofthedead.com or at 408-464-2445.