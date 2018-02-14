Phoenix Park, South Korea, Feb 14 (EFE).- US snowboarder Shaun White won his career third Olympic gold medal in the men’s halfpipe at the PyeongChang Games Wednesday, having won gold at 2006’s Turin Games in Italy and 2010’s Vancouver Games in Canada.



White, 31, said that the fourth place that he secured at the Sochi Games in Russia in 2014 was a mere accident and that he is in his best form currently.



White achieved a spectacular win at Phoenix Park, chalking up his best score in the last of the three rounds, and with 97.75 points relegated Japan’s Ayuno Hirano to second place (95.25).



Australia’s Scotty James, with 92 points in the first round, bagged bronze.