Montevideo sign crowns Uruguayan capital’s highest hill

Fotografía de un panel con las letras de Montevideo hoy, viernes 16 de febrero de 2018, en Montevideo (Uruguay). El Ministerio de Turismo de Uruguay inauguró hoy un panel con las letras de “Montevideo” en la histórica Fortaleza del Cerro, situada al oeste en la colina más alta de la ciudad, lugar en el que se puede ver la capital más austral de América a vista de pájaro. EFE
Montevideo, Feb 16 (EFE).– Uruguay’s acting minister of tourism, Benjamin Liberoff, inaugurated on Friday a large Montevideo sign in the historic Cerro Fortress, atop this capital’s highest hill.
The decision to build the sign means “that tourism companies can now re-position the Cerro Fortress as an important tourist attraction in the city,” Liberoff told reporters.
“The picture-postcard view from the Cerro sign complements the other iconic one on Pocitos beach,” he said, referring to the first Montevideo sign, inaugurated in March 2012.
Liberoff said that the new sign is “extremely important” for the area and that it “rescues a whole set of cultural heritage values, such as the fortress itself.”
The Cerro Fortress, built in 1811, was the last Spanish fortification constructed in Uruguay and now houses the Military Museum.
The city’s mayor, Daniel Martinez, said during the event that “Montevideo’s Rambla promenade and the view of the city and its bay from the fortress” were the city’s most beautiful spots.
