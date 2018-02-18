Quakes #Beat LA 4-2 in Preseason match

Quakes win first Cali Clasico of 2018

IRVINE, Calif. – The San Jose Earthquakes defeated the rival LA Galaxy 4-2 during a preseason match Saturday afternoon at Orange County Great Park in Irvine, Calif. Forward Chris Wondolowski and midfielders Tommy Thompson and Fatai Alashe tallied goals for the Quakes, helping San Jose take the first Cali Clasico of 2018.

LA’s Ola Kamara scored first in the 36th minute, but Wondolowski quickly responded two minutes later to make the score even. Halftime substitutions Thompson and Alashe made an immediate impact with their goals to give the Quakes a two-goal lead. Kamara scored again for the Galaxy later in the second half, but Thompson sealed the deal in the 90th minute to make the final score 4-2.

The Quakes will continue preseason training with a closed-door scrimmage against USL affiliate Reno 1868 FC on Thursday, Feb. 22, and will kick off the 2018 MLS Regular Season on Saturday, March 3 against Minnesota United FC at 7:15 p.m.

MLS Preseason

LA Galaxy 2 – 4 San Jose Earthquakes

Feb. 17, 2018 – Orange County Great Park in Irvine, Calif.

Scoring Summary: LA – Ola Kamara (Emmanuel Boateng) 36; SJ – Chris Wondolowski (Jahmir Hyka) 38; SJ – Tommy Thompson (unassisted) 54; SJ – Fatai Alashe (unassisted) 55; LA – Ola Kamara (Ashley Cole) 74; SJ – Tommy Thompson (Chris Wehan) 90.

Misconduct Summary: SJ – Florian Jungwirth (caution) 10; LA – Servando Carrasco (caution) 77; LA – Justin Buscher (caution) 88.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Andrew Tarbell; Shea Salinas (Joel Qwiberg 85), Harold Cummings, Yeferson Quintana, Nick Lima; Vako (Chris Wehan 78), Florian Jungwirth (Luis Felipe 78), Jackson Yueill (Fatai Alashe 46), Jahmir Hyka (Tommy Thompson 46); Chris Wondolowski (Jimmy Ockford 85), Danny Hoesen (Quincy Amarikwa 72).

LA Galaxy: David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher (Cordell Cato 62), Daniel Steres, Jorgen Skjelvik, Ashley Cole; Perry Kitchen (Servando Carrasco 76), Jonathan dos Santos (Julian Buscher 62), Romain Alessandrini, Giovani dos Santos (João Pedro 84), Emmanuel Boateng (Ariel Lassiter 76); Ola Kamara.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH MIKAEL STAHRE

On the team’s performance:

“I am happy to score four away goals. The performance, especially in the second half, was good. In general I think we conceded too many chances. It was an equal game, we were a little bit more effective, obviously, but we conceded too many chances. I am happy with this performance, but we need to be better in defense.”

On the second half:

“It was a great start to the second half. We scored two goals in a couple of minutes, but then we conceded a goal from out of the blue. It was a good game for us. It was a great test. Now we have two weeks more and we are in the season.”

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES MIDFIELDER TOMMY THOMPSON

On the match:

“It was a great game for us. We came out strong, Jackson was playing really well, but we got put on the back foot a little bit. Wondo did a great job at equalizing, and the second half started and we got back on the front foot. It really was back and forth all game long, but I am happy we came out with a result.”

On Andrew Tarbell’s performance:

“Tarbell had some really good saves. He was actually my roommate last year so I am always happy when he plays well. I think overall it was a really good team performance; I hope that defensively in the future we give up a couple less chances, but it was a lot to build on and I am excited for the season.”