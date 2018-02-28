Earthquakes Announce Stadium Transportation Plan for 2018

VTA no longer offering Line 231 from Downtown San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The San Jose Earthquakes today unveiled their transportation plan for guests visiting Avaya Stadium in 2018.

“More than one million guests have come through our gates since the stadium opened in 2015,” said Earthquakes vice president of business operations and analytics Richard Fedesco. “Having a diversified transportation network and constantly seeking new opportunities has helped our fans get to the stadium safely and support their favorite team.”

The Quakes and Lyft have joined forces and will now see the brand serve as the Official Rideshare of the Earthquakes. All new users can get $10 off their first ride to or from the Lyft Zone, located across Coleman Avenue from the stadium, by using the code Quakes74. Fans can download the Lyft app here.

Fans taking Caltrain should exit at the Santa Clara Station and can take the free VTA Line 10 shuttle that loops to and from the airport. The Line 10 shuttle will operate solely on its regular schedule, looping every 30 minutes, and will no longer have an enhanced service on game day. Fans can now also choose to walk or bike to the stadium thanks to a new underpass unveiled last summer, which was recently named the Golden State Award winner for engineering excellence. For more information on taking Caltrain to the game, click here.

Please note, VTA’s Line 231 from Downtown San Jose has been discontinued and will no longer be in service.

Fans opting to drive to matches will notice the intersection in front of the stadium has been renovated to improve overall traffic flow by adding a second dedicated turn lane from Coleman Ave. northbound to Earthquakes Way. The sidewalks outside of the stadium and along Coleman have also been reconstructed to improve guest safety.