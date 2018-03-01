County of Santa Clara Appoints Ethics and Compliance Officer for Santa Clara Valley Health and Hospital System

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA — The County of Santa Clara has appointed Ms. Laura Rosas to the position of Ethics and Compliance Officer for the Santa Clara Valley Health and Hospital System (SCVHHS). Ms. Rosas joins the County of Santa Clara following positions at Stanford University and the United States Department of Health and Human Services. Her appointment is effective March 5, 2018.

“We are very excited to have Laura join our team,” said Chief Operating Officer Miguel Márquez. “She will bring a wealth of knowledge of complex federal regulations that will prove invaluable as we continue to expand the use of our electronic medical record system throughout the County.”

In her new role, Rosas will develop, implement and monitor an ethics, compliance and privacy program for SCVHHS, ensuring full compliance with all applicable local, state and federal laws and regulations.

Rosas brings extensive experience in ethics, privacy and health information technology management, including serving as the Associate Director of Privacy for Stanford University since June 2017, where she provided leadership and expertise in the analysis of privacy and security issues in research and University initiatives.

Prior to Stanford University, Rosas held several positions within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 2010-2017. Most recently, she served as the Director of Interoperable Health IT Adoption at the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT. In this role she oversaw several programs, including the Regional Extension Center (REC) program, the Advance Health Information Extension Program, and the Community Health Information Exchange Program.

From 2014 to 2015, she led the Health IT Team at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). This team provided health information technical and policy expertise to all of SAMHSA. The team integrated health IT into behavioral health to improve access, quality of services, care coordination and patient/client engagement. They developed internationally recognized standards, as well as drafted the recently released Final Rule on the substance abuse treatment regulation known as 42 CFR Part 2 to protect patient privacy, exchange data, and facilitate care and recovery.

“We welcome Laura to our leadership team and we look forward to working with her to advance our ethics and compliance across the multiple departments,” said Deputy County Executive René Santiago, SCVHHS Director.

Rosas will work to promote awareness and understanding of the ethical principles that support the mission of SCVHHS to ensure the County’s health and hospital system is able to address all the ethical and compliance challenges it faces in a rapidly evolving health care environment.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Santa Clara Valley Health and Hospital System as the Ethics and Compliance Officer,” Rosas said. “Having spent most of my career working on strengthening the public health safety net, I have a deep appreciation of the essential care provided by public hospitals and clinics. My goal is to bring the experience and insights I have gained through my work in policy and technology to address the ethics and compliance needs of SCVHHS.”

Rosas holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law; a Master of Public Health with a focus on Policy and Management, from the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health; and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, also from the University of Pittsburgh.

