The new 2018 Lincoln Navigator 4×4

The Lincoln Navigator is completely redesigned for the 2018 model year, and it finishes as one of the top choices in our luxury large SUV rankings. Whether you care more about performance or comfort, the Navigator is sure to impress.

Navigator Interior

The Lincoln Navigator seats seven or eight people, depending on whether you choose the second-row bench seat or captain’s chairs. All three rows of seats have enough space for adults to ride comfortably, and the seats remain supportive on long trips. The available 30-way power-adjustable seats are among the best offered in any SUV.

The Navigator features LATCH child-seat connectors for all second-row seating positions, as well as for the third-row outboard seats.

Any complaints about the Navigator’s interior will qualify as nitpicking. It features an abundance of premium materials, looks attractive, and – perhaps most importantly – has the ambiance of a luxury SUV.

This Lincoln is a class leader in cargo space. The base model has over 19 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, which is enough room for a golden retriever and several shopping bags. Fold down the second and third rows, and you’ll have more than 103 cubic feet of space. While that is enough room for some large outdoor gear, you shouldn’t expect to haul furniture or plywood in a seven-seat Navigator model. Its second-row center console makes it difficult to haul bulky items.

The long-wheelbase Navigator L has even more cargo space, with over 34 cubic feet of room behind the third row and a maximum capacity of about 120 cubic feet.

Standard features include tri-zone automatic climate control, six USB ports, a Wi-Fi hot spot, a 14-speaker Revel audio system, satellite radio, and the Sync 3 infotainment system. The infotainment system includes a 10-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility (not standard in every rival), and navigation. For more information, read What Is Apple CarPlay? and What Is Android Auto? Then, see the Best Cars With Apple CarPlay and Best Cars With Android Auto.

While the Sync 3 infotainment system does not have the sharpest graphics, it is intuitive and easy to see and reach from the driver’s seat. Available features include a panoramic sunroof, wireless device charging, and a 20-speaker Revel audio system.

Navigator Performance

The Navigator only offers one powertrain choice: a 450-horsepower, twin-turbo V6 mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The engine is more powerful than most rivals’, and it moves this Lincoln with relative ease. There’s not much turbo lag, and the transmission’s shifts are smooth and well-timed.

Though not quite class-leading, the Navigator gets better gas mileage than many other luxury large SUVs: 16 mpg in the city and 23 mpg on the highway. The Lincoln also uses regular gasoline, whereas many competitors require premium fuel. You’ll save several hundred dollars per year in gas money by driving the Navigator over rivals like the Cadillac Escalade and Mercedes-Benz GLS.

The Navigator delivers exceptional ride quality, even on rough roads. Yet, this Lincoln is more than just a smooth cruiser. It has a small turning radius for a large SUV, and there’s little body roll around turns.

The Navigator has a higher towing capacity than many class rivals; it can tow up to 8,700 pounds when properly equipped. That’s a high enough capacity to pull a moving trailer or a boat. If you are serious about towing, you can add helpful features like trailer sway control and a trailer brake controller.

Navigator Safety Features

Standard driver assistance features include MyKey (which lets you set speed and audio volume limits for others driving your vehicle), a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross traffic alert. Available features include adaptive cruise control, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, driver drowsiness monitoring, and parallel and perpendicular park assist.