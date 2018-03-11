2017 e-Golf SEL Premium

The 2017 e-Golf’s range is substantially improved over previous versions. This year, VW says the e-Golf will travel up top 124 miles on a charge. When it launched in 2015, it pretty much duplicated the technical specifications of that year’s Leaf. But the 2016 Leaf got a battery capacity boost that gave it a rated 107 miles of range—up from 84 miles—which made the e-Golf’s 83 miles less competitive that year. Now its range matches that of the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq, and exceeds the ratings for this year’s BMW i3 (114 miles) and Nissan Leaf (107 miles). The e-Golf would still need more range to be truly competitive against the 238-mile Bolt EV, however.

The current Golf was designed from the outset to accommodate the electric powertrain that turns it into an e-Golf, and the integration is seamless. Drivers not attuned to their cars’ operation may not not even notice that an e-Golf has no engine—except, of course, that it runs more quietly, more smoothly, and a little more heavily in its roadholding than its gasoline counterparts. We can’t vouch for its crash-test ratings with such a large variable as its heavy, structurally significant battery pack.

For 2017, the VW e-Golf gets a rating of 6.4. It remains a good electric car and enjoyable behind the wheel, especially for those who are content to be stealth drivers of zero-emission vehicles.

INTERIOR

Convenience

DC fast charging capability

Climatronic® dual-zone automatic climate control

Cruise control

Leather-wrapped, multi-function steering wheel

Premium color Multifunction Display (MFD)

Self-dimming, frameless, interior rearview mirror

Keyless access with push-button start

Interior ambient lighting

Available Volkswagen Digital Cockpit with Driver Assistance package

Seating

V-Tex leatherette seating surfaces

Heated front seats

6-way partial power adjustable front seats

Adjustable lumbar support for driver and front passenger seats

Auxiliary heat pump

Storage

Technology

Volkswagen Car-Net® App-Connect

Bluetooth® technology with audio streaming for compatible devices

Rearview Camera System

USB port

Discover Media touchscreen navigation system with 8″ color display, proximity sensor, MP3/WMA-compatible CD player, AM/FM radio, and voice control

SiriusXM® Satellite Radio with 3-month trial subscription

Volkswagen Car-Net® Security & Service with 6-month trial subscription and 3 years of complimentary e-mobility features

Volkswagen Car-Net® Guide & Inform with 3-month SiriusXM® Traffic trial subscription and 3-month SiriusXM Travel Link® trial subscription

Available Active Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Traffic Alert with Driver Assistance package

Available Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist) with Driver Assistance package

EXTERIOR

Equipment

3 driving modes: Normal, Eco, and Eco+, and 3 selectable levels of regenerative braking

Electrically heated windshield

Park Distance Control with Maneuver Braking (Park Pilot) (Maneuver Braking included in Park Pilot)

XDS® (Cross Differential System)

7.2 kW on-board charger

35.8 kWh lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery

100 kW AC synchronous electric motor, 134 hp, 214 lb-ft of torque

Available Lane Departure Warning (Lane Assist) with Driver Assistance package

Available Parking Steering Assistant (Park Assist) with Driver Assistance package

Lighting

Automatic headlights with Coming/Leaving Home feature

LED headlights with blue accents and low-speed corner-illuminating feature

LED taillights

e-Golf design-integrated LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL)

Wheels/ tires: 16″ aerodynamic Astana alloy wheels with all-season low-rolling-resistance tires

SAFETY

Active: Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR), Electronic Differential Lock (EDL), and Engine Braking Assist (EBA). Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-pressure Distribution (EBD), and Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)