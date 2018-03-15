Two crew members killed in US Navy jet crash in Florida

Washington DC, Mar 15 (EFE).- A pilot and a weapon systems officer were killed Wednesday after a F/A-18 Super Hornet Jet crashed near a naval air station in Florida.



The Pentagon, in a statement, said the accident, the cause of which is still unknown, took place around 4.30pm, during the aircraft’s final approach toward Naval Air Station, Key West, Florida.



“Search and rescue crews were notified shortly after the crash where they recovered both the pilot and weapons systems officer from the water approximately one mile east of the runway,” the Pentagon said.



The Super Hornet was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron based at the Naval Air Station Oceana (Virginia) and was conducting a training flight at that time.