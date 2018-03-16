Authorities release surveillance video from Parkland shooting

Miami, Mar 15 (EFE).- Footage taken by surveillance cameras during the Feb. 14 shooting in a high school in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead, was released Thursday by authorities.



The Broward Sheriff’s Office released the edited 27-minute video in response to a lawsuit brought by news organizations.



Images show former BSO deputy Scot Peterson, who was assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, moving around outside the buildings while 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz began indiscriminately firing his AR-15 assault rifle.



After the shooting, in which 14 students and three adults were killed, Florida Gov. Rick Scott ordered an investigation into Peterson’s response.



Several days after the investigation was launched, Broward Sheriff Scott Israel suspended Peterson for not having entered the building and confronted the shooter.



The deputy resigned following the suspension.



Last week, Peterson’s lawyer said his client had first thought that the shooter was outside, explaining why he did not enter the building.



Cruz, the self-confessed gunman, faces 17 first-degree murder charges.



Florida prosecutors announced this week that they will be seeking the death penalty for the shooter.