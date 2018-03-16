Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Spring at Filoli – A Palette of Flowers

Through April 2018

Celebrate a colorful spring awakening with a lavish display at the stunning Filoli, a 654-acre property featuring a Georgian Revival-style mansion turned living museum with its 16-acres of exquisite formal gardens in Woodside.

From daffodils and tulips, to blooming trees and shrubs, your visit will be filled with the nature’s beauty and aromatic gifts, a lovely visit to the galleries and a tour of the historic mansion.

Inquire about many enriching cultural activities including the March 25th afternoon with violinist Dawn Harms, cellist Vanessa Ruotolo and the virtuoso pianist Helene Wickett whose sounds of Beethoven and Brahms will fill the picturesque Filoli estate with beautiful sounds of music.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $11 to $22

650-364-8300, ext. 508

tickets@filoli.org

www.filoli.org

Filoli Historic House & Garden

86 Canada Road in Woodside

Photo courtesy of Filoli

“Skeleton Crew” is at Lucie Stern Theater in Palo Alto

Through April 1, 2018

A fascinating tale by an award winning playwright Dominique Morisseau about the autoworkers in 1950th hard-hit Detroit keeps your attention with a spellbinding story telling, superb acting, innovative sets, scenery and high tech projections. Race, class and gender are the topics of this play chronicling a certain challenging time in the life and work of the autoworkers, interpreting to perfection by the talented cast of four actors.

“All of my characters are locked in the five stages of grief,” notes Morisseau. “The impending loss of their jobs is an inevitability and that’s tragic but eventually, they all get to acceptance.” With all the seriousness of the situation there are quite a few humorous moments which lighten momentary a gloomy passage in their lives.

This is a theater at its best and a true gift for those who appreciate a magnificent production, amazing actors and an excellent writing. Definitely not to be missed.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $40 to $100

650-463-1960

www.theatreworks.org

Lucie Stern Theatre

1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto

Photo courtesy of TheatreWorks

“The Train: RFK’s Last Journey” at SFMOMA

March 17 – June 10, 2018

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) is bringing a powerful multidisciplinary exhibit which sheds a new light on the pivotal moment in American history following the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy on June 5, 1968.

Three days after this tragic event, his body was carried by a funeral train from New York City to Washington, D.C. for a burial at Arlington Cemetery. “The Train” reflects this historical event through three distinct works.

The first: a group of colored photographs taken from the Train capturing the images of the mourners who lined the railway tracks to pay their final respects. The second work features photographs and some home movies by the spectators themselves. The third work showcases a film reenactment of the funeral’s train journey. Although this assassination happened 50 years ago, the history repeats itself.

Tickets and Information

Price: museum admission fee

415-357-4000

Visit@sfmoma.org

SFMOMA

151 Third Street in San Francisco

ChoreoProject’s “Youth by Youth” in San Jose

March 23 o& 24

Talented dancers and choreographers will gather in San Jose for the sjDANCEco’s presentation of an exciting program which focuses on Youth Dance.

Since it’s inception in 2005, sjDANCE has given opportunities to more than 100 choreographers from the Bay Area and beyond a special venue to present and showcase their dances to the audiences at San Jose State University’s Dance Theater.

And you are all invited! This year the Spring Edition of the “ChoreoProject” is geared toward youth groups ages 13 to 18 who will present a unique program “For Youth by Youth” dedicated to the future of dance.

And with their amazing talents – the future looks vibrant, thrilling and promising.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $20 to $30

Check for times of the programs

408-520-9854

www.sjdanceco.org

SJSU Dance Theater

Washington Square in San Jose

Photo courtesy of No. California Dance Conservatory