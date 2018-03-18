2018 FUSION PLATINUM HYBRID

The 2018 Ford Fusion Platinum Hybrid boasts agile handling and the good fuel economy you’d expect from a hybrid, but its regenerative brakes can feel grabby. Inside its cabin, the Fusion Hybrid offers high-quality accomodations and user-friendly features.

The 2018 Fusion Hybrid is a solid midsize car, with its spacious cabin and intuitive technology. It’s even better as a hybrid, delivering high fuel efficiency while still being fun to drive. There are better midsize sedans available, but the Fusion Hybrid strikes a nice balance of many important areas.

The 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid has a good combination of comfort, technology, performance, and fuel economy. It saves you money at the pump, and it’s fun to drive. It has an unexpectedly upscale interior with plenty of room all-around, and its infotainment system is easy to use. The Fusion Hybrid isn’t the fastest hybrid car, but it has sporty handling, and it transitions from electric to gas seamlessly. Its regenerative brakes can take some time to get used to, though, and rivals have more standard features.

Interior Features

Standard

10-way power driver’s seat with 2 memory settings and 10-way power passenger seat with (fore/aft, up/down, tilt, recline, 2-way power lumbar) memory for passenger on Energi

Premium leather seating surface

Premium leather-wrapped and stitched instrument panel and console rails

Premium leather-wrapped door armrests and console armrest

Heated Front Seats

Cooled Front Seats

Fold-down split rear seat-back (60/40)

Seat back map pockets

Entertainment Systems

Standard

Audio System from Sony ® with 12 Speakers and HD Radio ™ Technology

with 12 Speakers and HD Radio Technology SYNC ® 3

3 SYNC ® Connect

Connect (2) 4.2″ driver configurable LCD display in instrument cluster

SiriusXM ® Radio

Radio Voice-Activated Navigation System with SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link®

Comfort and Convenience

Standard

Rotary gear shift dial

Floor mats (1st row)

Premium front and rear floor mats

Rear floor mats

Front center console with fixed armrest and two cupholders

Rear center armrest with two cupholders

Integrated front door storage

Power door locks

Rain-sensing wipers

BLIS ® (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert

(Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert Lane-Keeping System

Hill Start Assist

Remote decklid release

Dual illuminated visor mirrors

Dome lamp and map lights

Front and rear roof grab handles

Rear window defroster

Two 12-Volt Powerpoints

110-volt powerpoint

Message center with trip computer

Power tilt/telescoping steering column with memory

Steering wheel with cruise and redundant audio controls

Premium leather-wrapped steering wheel

Steering wheel with mounted paddle shifters

Ambient Lighting

Auto-dimming rear view mirror

Aluminum Sport Pedals

Bright front scuff plate

Compass

Exterior temperature indicator

Rear A/C and heat vents

Enhanced Active Park Assist

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go

Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection*

Power Moonroof and Universal Garage Door Opener

Intelligent Access with Remote Start System

Remote Start System

Push Button Start

MyKey ®

Heated steering wheel

Optional

All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Mats

Trunk cargo net

Exterior Features

Appearance

Standard

Class-Exclusive* Easy Fuel ® Capless Fuel Filler

Capless Fuel Filler Body-color exterior dual power mirrors

Power heated exterior mirrors with security approach lamps, turn signal indicator, auto-dimming driver side, and memory

Body-color exterior door handles with chrome accent

Body-color front and rear bumpers

Premium sport grille with unique paint

LED fog lamps

LED signature lighting

Configurable daytime running lamps

Auto high beams

LED taillamps

Rocker molding – body-color

Rear decklid spoiler

Dual integrated bright exhaust

LED Headlamps

Optional

Front license plate bracket

Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat

Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Protection

Standard

Reverse Sensing System

Windows & Glass

Standard

Solar tinted glass

Safety

Safety

Standard

Rear View Camera

Dual stage front driver and passenger airbags

Front-seat side airbags

1st- and 2nd-row side curtain airbags

Driver and front passenger knee airbag

Seat belt pretensioners

Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System

AdvanceTrac ® with electronic stability control (ESC)

with electronic stability control (ESC) LATCH (lower anchor and tethers anchors for children) system

Child safety locks–rear doors

SOS Post-Crash Alert

Personal Safety System™

Optional

Inflatable rear safety belts

Security

Standard