2018 FUSION PLATINUM HYBRID

The 2018 Ford Fusion Platinum Hybrid boasts agile handling and the good fuel economy you’d expect from a hybrid, but its regenerative brakes can feel grabby. Inside its cabin, the Fusion Hybrid offers high-quality accomodations and user-friendly features.
The 2018 Fusion Hybrid is a solid midsize car, with its spacious cabin and intuitive technology. It’s even better as a hybrid, delivering high fuel efficiency while still being fun to drive. There are better midsize sedans available, but the Fusion Hybrid strikes a nice balance of many important areas.
The 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid has a good combination of comfort, technology, performance, and fuel economy. It saves you money at the pump, and it’s fun to drive. It has an unexpectedly upscale interior with plenty of room all-around, and its infotainment system is easy to use. The Fusion Hybrid isn’t the fastest hybrid car, but it has sporty handling, and it transitions from electric to gas seamlessly. Its regenerative brakes can take some time to get used to, though, and rivals have more standard features.
Interior Features
Standard
- 10-way power driver’s seat with 2 memory settings and 10-way power passenger seat with (fore/aft, up/down, tilt, recline, 2-way power lumbar) memory for passenger on Energi
- Premium leather seating surface
- Premium leather-wrapped and stitched instrument panel and console rails
- Premium leather-wrapped door armrests and console armrest
- Heated Front Seats
- Cooled Front Seats
- Fold-down split rear seat-back (60/40)
- Seat back map pockets
Entertainment Systems
Standard
- Audio System from Sony® with 12 Speakers and HD Radio™ Technology
- SYNC® 3
- SYNC® Connect
- (2) 4.2″ driver configurable LCD display in instrument cluster
- SiriusXM® Radio
- Voice-Activated Navigation System with SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link®
Comfort and Convenience
Standard
- Rotary gear shift dial
- Floor mats (1st row)
- Premium front and rear floor mats
- Rear floor mats
- Front center console with fixed armrest and two cupholders
- Rear center armrest with two cupholders
- Integrated front door storage
- Power door locks
- Rain-sensing wipers
- BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert
- Lane-Keeping System
- Hill Start Assist
- Remote decklid release
- Dual illuminated visor mirrors
- Dome lamp and map lights
- Front and rear roof grab handles
- Rear window defroster
- Two 12-Volt Powerpoints
- 110-volt powerpoint
- Message center with trip computer
- Power tilt/telescoping steering column with memory
- Steering wheel with cruise and redundant audio controls
- Premium leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Steering wheel with mounted paddle shifters
- Ambient Lighting
- Auto-dimming rear view mirror
- Aluminum Sport Pedals
- Bright front scuff plate
- Compass
- Exterior temperature indicator
- Rear A/C and heat vents
- Enhanced Active Park Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
- Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection*
- Power Moonroof and Universal Garage Door Opener
- Intelligent Access with Remote Start System
- Remote Start System
- Push Button Start
- MyKey®
- Heated steering wheel
Optional
- All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Mats
- Trunk cargo net
Exterior Features
Appearance
Standard
- Class-Exclusive* Easy Fuel® Capless Fuel Filler
- Body-color exterior dual power mirrors
- Power heated exterior mirrors with security approach lamps, turn signal indicator, auto-dimming driver side, and memory
- Body-color exterior door handles with chrome accent
- Body-color front and rear bumpers
- Premium sport grille with unique paint
- LED fog lamps
- LED signature lighting
- Configurable daytime running lamps
- Auto high beams
- LED taillamps
- Rocker molding – body-color
- Rear decklid spoiler
- Dual integrated bright exhaust
- LED Headlamps
Optional
- Front license plate bracket
- Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat
- Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Protection
Standard
Windows & Glass
Standard
Safety
Safety
Standard
- Rear View Camera
- Dual stage front driver and passenger airbags
- Front-seat side airbags
- 1st- and 2nd-row side curtain airbags
- Driver and front passenger knee airbag
- Seat belt pretensioners
- Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- AdvanceTrac® with electronic stability control (ESC)
- LATCH (lower anchor and tethers anchors for children) system
- Child safety locks–rear doors
- SOS Post-Crash Alert
- Personal Safety System™
Optional
- Inflatable rear safety belts
Security
Standard
- Perimeter alarm
- Keyless entry key fob
- SecuriCode™ keyless entry keypad
- SecuriLock® Passive Anti-Theft System
- Electric-assist parking brake
- Brake Assist
