Body of last victim recovered from rubble of Miami bridge collapse

Miami, Mar 18 (EFE).- Emergency workers recovered the body of the sixth and last fatality in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge last week in Miami and said that they do not expect to find any other victims, local authorities said Sunday.



According to a police report released on Sunday, the body of 18-year-old Florida International University student Alexa Duran was recovered on Saturday night.



Duran had been driving her SUV when the bridge collapsed onto the vehicle, killing her.



Miami-Dade Police chief Juan Perez said that the process to recover Duran’s remains was arduous, given that the ruins of the bridge weigh 950 tons.



Local authorities so far have identified five of the six people who died in the collapse of the 53-meter (174-foot) bridge, which was still under construction when it crashed onto traffic below last Thursday afternoon.



The victims identified by Miami-Dade Police are Rolando Fraga Hernandez, Oswaldo Gonzalez, Alberto Arias, Navarro Brown and Duran.



However, the family of crane operator Brandon Brownfield, the father of three daughters, said Sunday on the social networks that the Virginia native also died in the accident.



His wife Chelsea said on Facebook that the family had moved to Florida just a few years ago and recently bought a house in Homestead, Florida, south of Miami.



Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board is continuing its investigation to determine the cause of the accident.



The bridge project was launched in 2017 to allow easier access to FIU across the heavily traveled eight-lane street, near where a young woman was struck by a vehicle and killed last August.

