Trump accuses Russia probe investigators of Democratic bias

Washington, Mar 18 (EFE).- President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team of having a Democratic bias in a new salvo launched against the officials investigating presumed Russian interference in the 2016 election, a probe that has already implicated several people close to the president.



“Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added…does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION!” wrote Trump on Twitter.



The president omitted the fact that Mueller himself is a registered Republican and that he was nominated in 2001 to head the FBI by then-President George W. Bush, also a Republican.



Trump’s tweet comes a day after his personal attorney, John Dowd, called for the Justice Department to close the Mueller investigation, asserting that the probe was “manufactured” by former FBI Director James Comey on the basis of an allegedly fraudulent dossier compiled by a British intelligence agent on Trump and Russia.



Mueller, who took over the probe after Trump fired Comey last year, has spent months investigating Russian interference in the election that the mogul won, questioning members of the president’s campaign team and top government officials.



The special counsel also wants to question Trump himself, and the team’s attorneys have been in talks for at least two months with the president’s legal team to negotiate a date and a format for the session.



In that regard, Trump’s tweets reveal his impatience with Mueller’s probe, with which the White House has said it is cooperating.



Also on Sunday, Trump continued his lambasting of Andrew McCabe, who until January was the No. 2 official in the FBI and who had been scheduled to retire from the agency on Sunday, although Attorney General Jeff Sessions decided to fire him on Friday, accusing him of having engaged in an “unauthorized leak” to a news outlet.



McCabe, however, asserted that his sacking was an attempt to discredit him as a witness in Mueller’s investigation and several media outlets reported that – just like Comey – he also took notes of each of his contacts with Trump and has turned them over to the special counsel.



Trump on Sunday downplayed those reports, saying in another tweet that he spent “very little time with Andrew McCabe,” adding that “he never took notes when he was with me. I don’t believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos?”



Trump also accused Comey of “lying under oath” in his testimony before the Senate last year.