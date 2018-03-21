New Texas blast is not related to previous ones, police says

Washington DC, Mar 20 (EFE).- Police in Austin, Texas, reported that the blast that occurred on Tuesday was caused by an incendiary device and may not be related to the series of bomb explosions that have taken place in recent days in the city.



“There was no package explosion in the 9800 block of Brodie Ln. Items inside package was not a bomb, rather an incendiary device. At this time, we have no reason to believe this incident is related to previous package bombs,” the Austin Police Department wrote on Twitter.



The explosion occurred Tuesday afternoon near a department store of a non-profit organization located in the south of the city.



A 30-year-old man was seriously injured in the blast, although his life is not in danger.



Austin, the capital of Texas, is terrified by a series of parcel bombs that have exploded in recent days in the city for no apparent reason or specific purpose.



Since Mar. 2, five packages have exploded, killing two people and injuring half a dozen.

Police: Latest Texas bomb shipped from FedEx store