Trump names John Bolton as national security adviser

Washington, Mar 22 (EFE).- US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Washington’s former ambassador to the United Nations, John Bolton, will become national security adviser next month.



“I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend,” the president said on Twitter.



McMaster’s departure means the exit of one of the last “moderates” in the White House after the resignation of economic adviser Gary Cohn and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.



Although Trump did not mention the reason or reasons why McMaster is on the way out, The New York Times reported, citing White House sources, that the general had presented his resignation, to become effective in the coming weeks.



“After thirty-four years of service to our nation, I am requesting retirement from the U.S. Army effective this summer after which I will leave public service. Throughout my career it has been my greatest privilege to serve alongside extraordinary servicemembers and dedicated civilians,” McMaster said in a statement released by the White House.



McMaster thanked Trump for the opportunity to work in his administration and for the “friendship and support” of the members of the National Security Council with whom he had worked.



A top White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the president and McMaster, whose exit had been rumored for the past few weeks, had “mutually agreed” that it was time for him to leave.



The White House official said that the two men had been discussing McMaster’s departure for some time, and that his departure came sooner rather than later because Trump and the general had felt that it was important to get a new National Security team in place.



The official said that Trump had asked McMaster to remain in his post until April to guarantee a problem-free transition and the general agreed.



Just last week, the White House had quickly said that no further changes would be forthcoming in the Cabinet after Trump’s sudden firing of Tillerson and the alarm bells that had been ringing over the possible departures of McMaster and Chief of Staff John Kelly, prospective changes that the administration categorically denied.



Bolton – an ultraconservative hawk on foreign policy – served as US Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2005-2006 and as Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security from 2001-2005.