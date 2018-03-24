2018 ENCLAVE PREMIUM AWD

The Enclave was completely revamped for the 2018 model year, and all for the better. This premium three-row crossover features more interior room, a better drive, and a new exterior look. We spent a week exploring the 2018 Enclave, and can see what all the fuss is about.

The Enclave debuted a few years ago as a premium-level three-row crossover built on the Chevrolet Traverse platform. Sharing a lot with its Chevy cousin, the Enclave adds the Buick touches of luxury and technology, as well as a more upscale exterior look. For the 2018 model year, first unveiled in New York, the Enclave is completely redesigned to be lighter in weight, with a more powerful drivetrain, and to be more spacious inside.

INTERIOR

With premium craftsmanship, easy-to-access seating for up to seven, and incredible cargo flexibility, the All-New 2018 Enclave is where time together becomes time well-spent.

SEATING & CARGO FLEXIBILITY: With a pull of a handle, SmartSlide second-row seating gives quick, convenient access to the third row. And with the push of a button, lower and raise the available power-folding split third row seating. It’s the kind of cargo flexibility your on-the-go life demands.

THOUGHTFUL APPOINTMENTS: Warm wood tones, brushed chrome accents and leather-appointed first and second row seating come together to delight your senses.

SPACIOUS SEATING: Around the block or out for the weekend, treat up to seven people to a first-class experience with three rows of flexible luxury seating.

QUIETTUNING: Buick QuietTuning™ technology utilizes triple door sealing, acoustic laminated windshield and front side glass, and specific suspension tuning to quiet outside noise.

EXTERIOR

The All-New 2018 Enclave mid-size luxury SUV is a sculptural beauty, with its winged headlamps, signature front grille and other striking features. Wherever you go, you’ll arrive in style.

TOWING CAPABILITY: With the available trailering package, the All-New Enclave offers the confidence and convenience of up to 5,000 lbs. of towing capability.† So whether you’re taking the boat to the lake or gear to the campsite, you never have to leave the good stuff at home.

REAR POWER LIFTGATE: Access the Enclave cargo area with a simple kick of the foot with the standard hands-free power liftgate. A convenient LED illumination signals where to kick, making the liftgate easy to activate — even when your hands are full.

POWER MOONROOF: At the touch of a button, tilt or slide Enclave’s available power moonroof with rear-fixed skylight to give your passengers a look at the moon, the sun and the sky.

WINGED LED HEADLAMPS: Buick’s signature winged LED headlamps illuminate your path with power and style, offering the perfect blend of form and function.