Curry to be re-evaluated in three weeks after MRI reveals knee injury

Oakland, USA, Mar 24 (EFE).- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will be reassessed within three weeks after an MRI showed a second-degree sprain in his left knee, his team said in a Twitter message Saturday.



Curry, who has already missed 21 games this season, might return near the start of the finals.

Counting the game in which he participated on Friday night, Curry has played only 51 this season, so he could register his second lowest number of matches in a competition in his career.



Curry returned to the lineup on Friday after missing six games because of a right ankle injury, but he hurt himself again at the end of the third quarter in a game the Warriors won 106-94 against the Atlanta Hawks.



The point guarder was injured when his teammate JaVale McGee jumped for a blocking attempt and when he fell, he hit Curry’s left knee with his right elbow.



Curry finished on Friday with 29 points in 25 minutes.