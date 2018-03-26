Stormy Daniels: I kept quiet about affair with Trump out of fear for my life

Washington, Mar 25 (EFE).- Porn actress Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, told “60 Minutes” on Sunday that she kept quiet about her affair with mogul Donald Trump before he became president because she had received a death threat if she talked.



Daniels, who sued Trump earlier this month to allow her to break the confidentiality agreement she had signed regarding the affair, told CBS that a man had approached her and her infant daughter in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 and told her not to talk about her alleged sexual relationship with Trump in 2006 if she wanted to avoid problems.



The man said, “That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.” The man then mentioned a celebrity gossip magazine to which she had tried to sell her story about Trump, saying, “Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.”



Daniels said that she feared for her safety and that of her family and decided to sign a nondisclosure agreement instead of going public and selling her story about the mogul.



The adult film actress is enmeshed in a scandal revealed by The Wall Street Journal in January, when it reported that a

Trump attorney paid Daniels $130,000 before the 2016 presidential election to keep quiet about her sexual liaison with Trump.



Michael Cohen was the attorney who made the payment to Daniels and signed the confidentiality agreement, after which the actress went before a Los Angeles court and asked that the pact be declared invalid since the magnate himself had not signed it.



According to the lawsuit, Daniels and Trump maintained an “intimate relationship” from the summer of 2006 and early 2007 including several encounters in a Beverly Hills hotel.



Trump and now-first lady Melania Trump had married in January 2005 and their child, Barron, was born in March 2006.



This past week, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who also claims to have had a pre-presidential romance with

Trump, filed a lawsuit asking that her 2016 nondisclosure agreement be annulled, The New York Times reported.