The new 2018 beetle convertible 2.0T Tune

A new 2.0-liter turbo-four replaces the old 1.8-liter unit as the new base engine in the 2018 Beetle. The base S trim gets a new Style & Comfort package that adds automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers and keyless entry.

There’s also a new Coast special edition model that features a unique Deep Sea Teal exterior color, Heritage alloy wheels, blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and plaid seats. The SE trim gets additional standard features including automatic climate control and a sunroof.



Interior

Retro-modern gauges – Adding to its already sleek interior style, the retro-modern gauges add a touch of its iconic heritage while still providing the essentials you need.

Käferfach heritage-inspired glovebox – Vintage design is in the details, including the available Käferfach glovebox that enhances its retro-modern look.

Leather-wrapped, multi-function steering wheel – The flat-bottomed, multi-function steering wheel helps you to be in control of the road, your music, and so much more.

Customizable interior ambient lighting – Available ambient lighting helps set the mood. Want another color? You can get one in the blink of an eye.

6-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic® and Sport mode – The 6-speed automatic transmission offers acceleration and smooth gear changes. But if you’re looking for more control, shift manually in Tiptronic mode and, to enhance your experience, drop it into Sport mode to amplify

the fun.

Exterior

Fun to drive. Easy to cover – A New Vehicle Limited Warranty* covering 6 years or 72,000 miles, whichever occurs first, isn’t generous; it’s proof of our confidence.

Iconic exterior design – The Beetle has always been ahead of its time. And we’ve taken its iconic look to the next level. The Beetle unites classic styling and modern technology.

Bi-Xenon headlights – Available Bi-Xenon headlights with sleek LED Daytime Running Lights boast a longer life and use less energy. It’s a bright side to this headlight story.

Sport-style bumpers – These smartly designed front and rear bumpers add a sporty and modern touch to the Beetle.

17″ and 18″ alloy wheels – The original Beetle is already distinctive, but that didn’t stop us from redesigning many of its details. These available wheels not only give your Beetle a proud stance, but their unique design lets the world know this is how you roll.

Power tilting/sliding panoramic sunroof – This available feature opens to help give you maximum exposure. You’re one twist away from letting the sun shine on your drive.

Rear spoiler – This rear spoiler on the Beetle gives a sleeker edge to the overall appearance of the car. So while you’re turning corners, it’s turning heads.