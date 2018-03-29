Stormy Daniels asks court to force Trump to testify under oath

Washington, Mar 28 (EFE).- Porn actress Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, on Wednesday filed a motion in a California court seeking to force President Donald Trump and his attorney, Michael Cohen, to testify under oath.



Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, filed a request for Trump to testify for “no greater than two hours” and to tell if he knows of the existence of an alleged nondisclosure agreement related to a sexual relationship between him and the porn actress in 2006, shortly after Trump married his current wife Melania.



The request also asks for “targeted requests for the production of documents directed to Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen on various topics relating to the hush agreement.”



The motion asks Cohen to testify, given that he is the one who claimed that he paid $130,000 to Daniels out of his own money and without the mogul’s knowledge before the 2016 election in return for her silence on the matter.



Avenatti wants Trump to answer whether he consented to the agreement and was involved in efforts to silence Daniels “to benefit his presidential campaign by preventing voters from hearing Plaintiff speak publicly.”



In the court document, Avenatti refers to Trump as “David Dennison” and to Daniels as “Peggy Peterson,” alleged aliases used in that hypothetical confidentiality agreement between them.



On Tuesday, Daniels had already tried to bring pressure to bear on Cohen by amending her lawsuit against Trump to include the attorney, whom she accuses of defamation by having insinuated that she is lying about the matter.



If Trump is deposed under oath about his sexual history, this cannot help but bring to mind the situation former President Bill Clinton faced when he was impeached for having lied under oath about his relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.



Last Sunday, the porn actress said in an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that a man approached her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 and told her not to speak about the alleged sexual affair with Trump if she wanted to avoid problems.



“Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,” Daniels said the man told her, looking at her infant daughter, who was with her, and saying “That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.”



The actress said that the threat scared her and was the reason that she – in the final stretch of the 2016 presidential campaign – agreed to sign the nondisclosure agreement about her relationship with Trump in exchange for $130,000.