Trump confirms Xi informed him of Kim meeting

Washington DC, Mar 28 (EFE).- The president of China informed his United States counterpart, Donald Trump, of his historic meeting with Kim Jong-un, the US president said on Wednesday.



Xi Jinping secretly met with Kim Jong-un in Beijing this week, the North Korean leader’s first ever meeting with a foreign head of state. The trip was also the first time he has left North Korea since taking power in 2011.



“Received message last night from Xi Jinping of China that his meeting with Kim Jong Un went very well and that Kim looks forward to his meeting with me. In the meantime, and unfortunately, maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained at all cost!”, Donald Trump said on Twitter.



Trump also said he was “looking forward” to their planned meeting, which is expected to be held in May.



“For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility. Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity”, the US president added.



Earlier this month, Trump accepted an invitation from Pyongyang to meet for talks.



If the two leaders, who traded threats and insults throughout 2017 over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, do meet, it would be the first ever such summit between the two countries.