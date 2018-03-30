SpaceX launches rocket carrying 10 communication satellites

Fotografía del cohete Falcon Heavy despegando hoy, martes 6 de febrero de 2018, desde Cabo Kennedy, en Florida (EE.UU.). El gigantesco cohete Falcon Heavy, de la empresa privada SpaceX, inició hoy desde el Centro Espacial John F. Kennedy en Cabo Cañaveral (Florida) su primer vuelo, que sitió en el espacio un automóvil eléctrico Tesla, y logró además el objetivo de recuperar sus tres impulsores. EFE
Washington, Mar 30 (EFE).- American aerospace company SpaceX on Friday successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 10 telecommunications satellites from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in Southern California.
The Iridium-NEXT satellites were launched Friday morning for McLean, Virginia-based satellite operator Iridium Communications.
The Iridium-5 NEXT Mission marked the fifth set of 10 satellites that Elon Musk’s SpaceX has launched for its customer’s Iridium NEXT global satellite constellation.
The contract calls for SpaceX to launch a total of 75 satellites for Iridium.
The launch took place on schedule at 7.13 am.
“Successful deployment of all 10 @IridiumComm NEXT satellites to low-Earth orbit confirmed,” Musk’s company said on Twitter.
SpaceX’s next launch is scheduled for April 2, when another Falcon 9 rocket will be used in a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station.
That rocket is scheduled to lift off Monday afternoon from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
