Trump rails against Amazon, blames company for decimating retail businesses

Washington, Mar 29 (EFE).- The president of the United States on Thursday morning slammed e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc., blaming the company for the closure of large numbers of retail establishments.



Donald Trump made the remarks on Twitter a day after several US media outlets reported that the head of state would be targeting the company founded and headed by Jeff Bezos.



“I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the (November 2016 presidential) Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!” Trump wrote.



Amazon’s share price plunged 4.38 percent on Wednesday after numerous media reports indicated Trump wants to “go after” the Seattle-based company.



Trump has railed against Amazon on other occasions since winning the White House, accusing it of harming retail businesses and killing jobs.



In late December, the president urged the US Postal Service to charge “much more” for shipping packages for the online retail giant.



“Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging MUCH MORE!” Trump tweeted then.



Trump also has expressed irritation with the harsh coverage of his administration and its policies by the Washington Post, which is owned by Bezos’ holding company, Nash Holdings.



“The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS!” Trump tweeted in June 2017.