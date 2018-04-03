County of Santa Clara Introduces New Toll-Free Number to Report Child Abuse in Santa Clara County

Activities Scheduled to Observe April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month

The Santa Clara County Social Services Agency’s Department of Family and Children’s Services (DFCS) is introducing a new toll-free universal phone number to report suspected cases of child abuse and neglect in Santa Clara County. The new toll-free number will reach the Child Abuse and Neglect Center (CANC) 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The new number is (833) SCC-KIDS (833-722-5437).

The announcement comes as the County is about to proclaim April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month. On April 6, 2018, the Santa Clara County Department of Family and Children’s Services (DFCS) will join County Supervisors, the Child Abuse Prevention Council of Santa Clara County and Social Service Agencies across the nation to acknowledge the important role communities play in helping protect children.

“We are proclaiming April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and will raise a memorial flag at the County of Santa Clara Government Center through the month to remember children lost nationwide to violence,” said Supervisor Jose Simitian, President of the County of Santa Clara Board of Supervisors. ”We encourage everyone to call the toll-free number if they suspect child abuse is happening near them, and to participate in prevention and awareness activities to show their commitment to help prevent this horrendous crime.”

“Adults are guardians for our children. When that trusting relationship is violated through abuse, we cannot be silent,” said Supervisor Cindy Chavez, who chairs the Board’s Children, Families and Seniors Committee.

WHO: County of Santa Clara Board of Supervisors

Representatives from the Santa Clara County Department of Family and Children’s Services and the Child Abuse Prevention Council of Santa Clara County

WHEN AND WHERE:

Tuesday, April 3, 2018

County of Santa Clara Board of Supervisors Chambers

70 W. Hedding Street

San Jose, CA 95110

Visuals:

9:00 a.m. A memorial flag will be raised at the James P. McEntee Sr. Plaza and flown at 70 West Hedding Street throughout the month of April.

A memorial flag will be raised at the James P. McEntee Sr. Plaza and flown at 70 West Hedding Street throughout the month of April. 9:30 a.m. The County of Santa Clara Board of Supervisors will proclaim April 2018 National Child Abuse Prevention Month at the Board of Supervisors meeting.

County of Santa Clara Supervisors and representatives from the Santa Clara County Department of Family and Children’s Services and the Child Abuse Prevention Council of Santa Clara County will be available to speak with media.

CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION MONTH ACTIVITIES SCHEDULED FOR APRIL:

Friday April 6, 2018: Wear Blue Day. Since 1989, a Virginia grandmother tied a blue ribbon to the antenna of her car to remember her grandson, who was tragically killed by her daughter’s abusive boyfriend. Everyone is encouraged to wear a blue ribbon on Friday,

April 6, to stand against child abuse and raise awareness among friends and co-workers. People are encouraged to wear a blue ribbon all month long as a symbolic reminder to end child abuse.

Friday, April 27, 2018: 36th Annual Child Abuse Prevention Council Symposium. Hundreds of professionals and community advocates that work to protect children will gather for a day of learning at Villa Ragusa, in downtown Campbell. Learn more at www.cacscc.org

ABOUT NATIONAL CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION MONTH

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The County of Santa Clara Department of Family and Children’s Services (DFCS) and the Child Abuse Prevention Council of Santa Clara County encourage individuals and organizations in the community to get involved in prevention efforts and work together to make Santa Clara County a safer place for children to grow and thrive. The best way to confront the problems of child abuse is to prevent them in the first place, by surrounding children with healthy parenting and community-based relationships that are physically and emotionally safe, respectful and supportive. By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills, support and resources they need to care for their children, we can help promote children’s social and emotional well-being, and prevent child maltreatment and abuse within families and communities. Child abuse prevention is everyone’s responsibility, and it affects the current and future quality of life of our community. Child abuse prevention strategies succeed when partnerships are forged between child welfare groups, schools, faith communities, health care providers, civic organizations, businesses and law enforcement agencies.

CHILD ABUSE FACTS & STATISTICS

Approximately 3.5 million reports of child abuse are made in the U.S. each year, involving 6 million children.

There are 58,000 reports of child abuse made in the Bay Area every year.

Every day 5 children die in the U.S. due to child abuse.

Learn more about the impact of child abuse in Santa Clara County at: https://www.sccgov.org/sites/cac/Documents/EconomicsOfAbuse_SantaClara%20(1).pdf

ABOUT THE COUNTY OF SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA

The County of Santa Clara government serves a diverse, multi-cultural population of 1.9 million residents in Santa Clara County, the fifth largest county in California. With a $6.5 billion budget, more than 70 agencies/departments and 20,000 employees, the County of Santa Clara plans for the needs of a dynamic community, offers quality services, and promotes a healthy, safe and prosperous community for all. The County provides essential services including public health and environmental protection, medical services through Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (SCVMC), child and adult protection services, homelessness prevention and solutions, roads, parks, libraries, emergency response to disasters, protection of minority communities and those under threat, access to a fair criminal justice system, and scores of other services, particularly for those members of our community in the greatest need.

Visit us at: http://www.sccgov.org

Follow us:

Facebook: http://Facebook.com/County.of.Santa.Clara/

Twitter: http://twitter.com/sccgov