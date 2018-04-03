National Restoration Party loses, congratulates new president of Costa Rica

San Jose, Apr 1 (EFE).- The presidential candidate of the National Restoration Party, Fabricio Alvarado, Sunday acknowledged his loss in the second round presidential run-off vote, and congratulated his rival, Carlos Alvarado, for his overwhelming victory.



“I congratulate Carlos Alvarado, once I was given the results from the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, I called him, I gave him my congratulations and I told him that he can count on us to lead the Costa Rica that we all love,” said Fabrico, adding “I send my respect and my love.”



With 90.62 percent of the votes counted, Fabricio garnered 39.33 percent of the votes against the 60.66 percent won by his rival, Carlos, from the ruling Citizens’ Action Party, according to official results.