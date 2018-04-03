Strong quake rocks Bolivia, neighboring countries

La Paz, Apr 2 (EFE).- A magnitude-6.6 earthquake rocked southeastern Bolivia on Monday, but there are no reports of injuries or serious damage, seismologists at the San Calixto Observatory said.



The US Geological Survey (USGS) estimated the magnitude at 6.8 and located the epicenter at 562.4 kilometers (349.4 miles) in depth in the area of Carandayti, Chuquisaca, near Bolivia’s border with Paraguay and Argentina.



The temblor was felt in La Paz, Cochabamba, Tarija and Chuquisaca, among other cities and regions in Bolivia, the San Calixto Observatory said.



Shockwaves from the quake were felt in neighboring Brazil and buildings were evacuated in downtown Sao Paulo, the Brazilian business and financial capital.



The University of Brasilia’s Seismology Observatory said the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.7.