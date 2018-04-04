Earthquakes to Play Manchester United on July 22 at Levi’s Stadium

Quakes to take on English giants for second time since 2015

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The San Jose Earthquakes will take on English Premier League power Manchester United in an international friendly at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, July 22 at 2 p.m. PT. The match marks the second meeting between the two teams since 2015.

“Having an opportunity to face a renowned club such as Manchester United is both a great source of entertainment for our fans and an exciting challenge for our team,” said Earthquakes President Tom Fox. “We’re happy to offer this match as a Bonus Game for our Season Pass Holders, who will be able to attend at no additional cost.”

The match will serve as Bonus Game B for Quakes Season Pass Holders and is included in their ticketing package. Fans interested in becoming a Quakes Season Pass Holder can sign up here for more information.

Further ticketing information, including details about an exclusive presale for Season Pass Holders, will be announced in the near future. Tickets will go on sale to the public on April 12 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

The match comes as part of Manchester United’s preparations for the 2018-19 Premier League season. Throughout their storied history, United have won a record 20 league titles, 12 FA Cups, five EFL Cups and 21 FA Community Shields. The Red Devils have also won three UEFA Champions League crowns, one UEFA Europa League, one UEFA Super Cup, one Intercontinental Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup, among other international trophies.

The Quakes and Manchester United previously met at Avaya Stadium on July 21, 2015 as part of the International Champions Cup, with United claiming a 3-1 victory.

Manchester United carry a roster of world-renowned players, including French midfielder Paul Pogba, Chilean midfielder Alexis Sanchez, Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku and Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea. The side is led by Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho, who has also overseen clubs such as Real Madrid, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Porto. The 2010 FIFA World Coach of the Year has won league championships in England, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

The Quakes have an 11-10-8 record in international exhibitions, including an 8-2-4 record in the past 14 contests.

About Levi’s® Stadium

Named Sports Facility of the Year for 2015 by Sports Business Journal, Levi's Stadium is home to the San Francisco 49ers and serves as the world's most technologically advanced and sustainable sports and entertainment venue. The $1.2 billion venue consists of 1.85 million square feet and 68,500 seats, including 174 luxury suites and 9,000 club seats, and was designed by HNTB and built by Turner/Devcon for the Santa Clara Stadium Authority. It is a multi-purpose facility with flexibility that has allowed it to host a wide range of events – including international soccer, college football, ice hockey, motorsports, concerts and various civic events – since opening in 2014. The venue is also expandable for major events such as WrestleMania 31, Super Bowl 50 and the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Levi's Stadium is owned by the Santa Clara Stadium Authority, a public joint powers authority established to provide for development and operation of Levi's Stadium to ensure the stadium serves the goals of the City of Santa Clara.