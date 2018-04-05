“I FEEL PRETTY” in theaters on April 20th

In I FEEL PRETTY, an ordinary woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis wakes from a fall believing she is suddenly the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet.

With this newfound confidence she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?



Written and Directed by: Abby Kohn & Marc Silverstein

Produced by: McG, Mary Viola, Nicolas Chartier, Amy Schumer Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam

Cast: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Emily Ratajkowski, Aidy Bryant, Busy Phillips, Tom Hopper with Naomi Campbell and Lauren