1 Dead, 4 injured in fire at Trump Tower in New York

New York, Apr 7 (EFE).- One person has died and four firefighters suffered minor injuries after a fire at Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, the city’s fire department said.



New York Fire Department commissioner, Daniel Nigro, told reporters that the fire had started in an apartment on the 50th storey of the building, although investigators had not yet identified the cause of the blaze.



“We found fire on the 50th floor of the building. The apartment was entirely on fire. Members pushed in heroically, they were knocking down the fire and found one occupant of the apartment”, Nigro said as cited by the FDNY.



The injuries sustained by four firefighters were “non-life threatening”, the commissioner added.



The fire was not fully under control for at least 2 hours due to the “considerable amount of smoke” on the floors above the affected apartment.



The FDNY shared video footage taken from the ground of large flames and plumes of smoke billowing out of the 50th storey residence.



United States President Donald Trump, who owns the tower, thanked the first responders while also praising the building’s construction.



“Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!”, the president tweeted.



Trump Tower was home to the president’s residence and offices until he moved to the White House in Jan. 2017 after taking office.