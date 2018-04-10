Trump promises a forceful response to Syria for alleged chemical attack

Washington, Apr 9 (EFE).- The President of the United States vowed Monday to forcefully respond to the alleged chemical attack in Syria, and said he would make a decision “tonight or very shortly after” on what measures Washington would take against Syria.



“We have a lot of options militarily, and we’ll be letting you know pretty soon. Probably after the fact,” Donald Trump told reporters during the meeting with senior military officials on the situation in Syria at the White House.



“It (the chemical attack) will be met, and it will be met forcefully-when, I will not say,” Trump added.



The president promised to make a decision on the US response to the alleged “horrible attack,” which the US said was carried out by the Bashar al-Assad regime.



“It can’t be allowed to happen,” the president said.



Trump added that the US is getting “clarity” on who was behind the suspected chemical attack and that he has “some pretty good answers” for it.



A few hours earlier, Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “may” bear responsibility for the alleged attack, and said that, if so, “he will pay a price”.



“If it is Russia, if it is Syria, if it is Iran, if it is all of them together, we will figure it out and we will know the answers quite soon,” Trump said during the cabinet meeting on Monday.



Russia on Monday responded to the US claims before the UN Security Council, saying that there was no