2018 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T

All new for 2018, the Tiguan is Volkswagen’s smallest SUV, but there’s nothing compact about it. It’s so much bigger than its predecessor that a third row of seats is available on front-drive models.

The larger size means it’s not as fun to drive as before, but the new Tiguan is spacious inside and has tech-savvy features. A 184-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine provides adequate grunt and mates with an eight-speed automatic transmission and either front- or all-wheel drive.

Interior

The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan uses quality materials throughout the cabin, which is well-insulated from outside noise. Though well-built, this Volkswagen trails some class rivals when it comes to interior styling, according to some critics.

Seating: The Tiguan seats seven people in 3-row models and five in 2-row models. Cloth upholstery comes standard. Leatherette and leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel are available.

The front seats are comfortable and supportive, and the second row has enough room for just about anybody. The third row, however, is another story. It’s extremely cramped, and only children will be comfortable back there for any length of time. In fact, the Tiguan’s third row is smaller than just about every other 3-row SUV’s.

Interior Features

Standard features in the Tiguan include a six-speaker audio system, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch touch screen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink, and a USB port.

Available features include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, a nine-speaker Fender audio system, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, rear cross traffic alert, pedestrian detection, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, and an infotainment system with an 8-inch touch screen, satellite radio, HD Radio, navigation, and two additional USB ports.

The Tiguan won’t lose to many class rivals when it comes to standard and available technology.

There are plenty of connectivity features – including MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto – that come in every Tiguan but are optional (or unavailable) in other compact SUVs.

The optional infotainment screen works well, and the touch screens have crisp graphics and easily readable displays. There are also physical controls for some functions, so you don’t have to use the touch screen all the time. The Digital Cockpit is another highlight. It replaces the traditional gauge cluster with a 12.3-inch screen that displays a variety of vehicle data in an easy-to-see fashion. It can also show your navigation, making it easier to find your next turn without looking away from the road for long.

Exterior

