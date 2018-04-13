Comey compares Trump’s leadership in the White House with mafia

Washington DC, Apr 12 (efe-epa).- The former Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) director compares the leadership of the US President in the White House with that of the mafia organizations he fought in his years as prosecutor, in his new book scheduled to be released next week.



US media on Thursday released preview parts of James Comey’s memoir entitled “A Higher Loyalty,” a conspicuous name pointing to the “loyalty” that the former director of the FBI says Trump demanded before dismissing him almost a year ago.



“The silent circle of assent. The boss in complete control. The loyalty oaths. The us-versus-them worldview. The lying about all things, large and small, in service to some code of loyalty that put the organization above morality and above the truth,” Comey writes.



All this, Comey says, reminded him of the past, when he was a prosecutor fighting mafia bosses in New York.



In “A Higher Loyalty,” Comey also recounts Donald Trump’s obsession with a controversial, unverified report by a British spy which revealed that in 2013 Trump allegedly hired several Russian prostitutes in Moscow to commit various strange erotic acts.



According to that document, Trump ordered the prostitutes to urinate on the mattress of the same presidential suite at the Ritz Carlton Hotel where the then US president Barack Obama and the first lady Michelle had stayed during their visit to Moscow.



The ex-director of the FBI corroborates in his memoirs that Trump did tell him about the “golden showers thing” in Moscow on at least four occasions throughout the little more than four months in which they worked together.



Trump, according to Comey, “strongly denied the allegations, asking – rhetorically, I assumed – whether he seemed like a guy who needed the service of prostitutes.”



Trump also asked the FBI to investigate the matter to prove it was false, since “it bothered him if there was ‘even a one percent chance’ his wife, Melania, thought it was true.”



The dismissal of Comey has been considered highly controversial as the now ex-director of the FBI was leading the investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential elections which Trump won and the possible links between the tycoon’s campaign and the Kremlin.



After his dismissal, Comey said he had taken memos of his conversations with the president.