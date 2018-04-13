Peru president urges businesses to help boost development, fight corruption

Lima, Apr 12 (EFE).- Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Thursday urged business owners from across the Americas to collaborate with governments to help boost the region’s economic development and to fight corruption.



During the third CEO Summit leading up to Friday’s Summit of the Americas, Vizcarra encouraged a “productive dialog to be established between the private and public sectors” so as to properly identify the challenges facing the Americas – as well as the opportunities to be seized – to achieve “inclusive, quality growth.”



“We cannot achieve integration if we do not reach a level of connectivity efficient enough to guarantee Internet access,” he added, stressing the importance of this element in entering new markets and making electronic payments.



“A third fundamental aspect is transparency and integrity,” Vizcarra said. “We must decisively face the problem of corruption, promoting a culture of integrity.”



The CEO Summit – which brings together more than 700 business owners and executives and is organized by the Inter-American Development Bank – will come to a close on Friday and produce a recommendation document to be presented to the heads of state and government attending the eighth Summit of the Americas in Lima from April 13-16.